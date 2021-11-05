Acting Airtel Money Director Khumbo Phiri

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi has introduced a new Airtel Money feature which allows subscribers to send money together with withdrawal fee.

On the Airtel Money menu, when a subscriber chooses the ‘send money’ option, they are also provided with ‘send with withdrawal fee’ option which allows the sender to send the amount they want the recipient to cash out together with the withdrawal fee for the amount.

Acting Airtel Money Director Khumbo Phiri told the news conference on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 that customers will be able sending money to a person whereby the receiver cashes out without the sender hustling on how much is to be deducted upon transaction.

Phiri says the new feature will easy burden of calculating on how much is required withdrawal fee for the sent amount.

He added that it is difficult to memorise the exact withdrawal fees required for each amount.

“But in this case, there is no hassle to calculate how much the withdrawal fee will be, the system will automatically do.

“We came up with this feature to make life easier. Normally people would want to look for tariff schedule to know how much the recipient will be charged. But now there is no reason to memorize the schedule as now customers can just use the ‘send with withdrawal fee’ option,” said Phiri.

Currently, Airtel Malawi is running “Kubowola Mtambo promotion whose grand prize is trip to Dubai for week holiday.

