LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A concerned group of Chewa tribe from Dowa and Ntchisi districts has expressed intention to hold vigil at the Office of the President and Cabinet at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

A leaked internal Police letter has revealed about the planned vigil but there is not date set yet for the protest.

In the letter dated October 29, 2021, the office of Inspector General of Police has alerted the commissioners for Central Eastern Region Police headquarters and Central West Region police headquarters to be ready for the vigils.

“This letter serves to inform you and alert all of you to be ready as they have not yet indicated the exact day for the vigil. Make sure you monitor the situation in all the concerned areas. Let is join hands to create a safe and secure Malawi”, reads the letter in part.

The reasons for the vigil have not been yet disclosed.

