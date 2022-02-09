Barcelona have announced that the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Reverter, has resigned from the position for personal and family reasons.

The football club made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday adding that the resignation will come into effect as soon as a new CEO is appointed.

“Ferran Reverter has informed FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta today of his wish to resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer for personal and family reasons,” reads part of the statement.

Reverter’s resignation comes just seven months after assuming the role in July of last year after joining Barca from German company MediaMarkt.

Daily Mail reported that Reverter’s resignation was not solely driven by personal and family reasons as stated in the statement.

Reports indicate that the club’s sponsorship deal with Spotify was the latest in a series of contentious issues between the CEO and president Joan Laporta.

It is believed the CEO has also chosen to step down because of a disagreement with president Joan Laporta over the club’s new £237million sponsorship deal with the music streaming platform, Spotify.

Reverter was officially appointed CEO of FC Barcelona on 1 July 2021 and since then has led a project to restructure the club and the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, with such achievements as the restructure of the debt, approval by the club members of the funding of Espai Barça, reduction of the payroll, agreements with new partners, and others.

In response to the resignation, the club’s president and Board of Directors have expressed their gratitude to Ferran Reverter for his commitment and good work as head of the FC Barcelona executive throughout his time in office.

