Botswana’s New Minister of Youth and Gender: Lesego Chombo Makes History

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a move that’s being hailed as a major breakthrough for women and youth empowerment, Lesego Chombo, a 26-year-old attorney and former Miss Botswana 2022, has been appointed as Botswana’s new Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs.

This development is a significant milestone in Botswana’s history, marking a new era of leadership and representation for the country’s young people and women.

Chombo’s impressive background makes her an ideal candidate for this role.

As an attorney, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, having worked tirelessly to promote justice and equality in her community.

Her experience as Miss Botswana 2022 and Miss World Africa 2024 has also equipped her with the skills and confidence to take on this challenging role.

As Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Chombo will be responsible for driving policies and initiatives that promote youth development, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.

Her appointment is a testament to the government’s commitment to empowering young people and women, and ensuring that their voices are heard.

Chombo’s vision for Botswana’s youth is clear: she wants to create opportunities for them to thrive and reach their full potential.

Through her foundation, she has already made significant strides in uplifting marginalized communities, promoting education, and providing support to those in need.

Chombo’s appointment is not just a victory for women and youth but also a reflection of Botswana’s growing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As the country continues to navigate the complexities of the 21st century, it’s clear that innovative and forward-thinking leaders like Chombo will be crucial in shaping its future.

Key Priorities for Chombo’s Ministry

Some of the key areas that Chombo’s ministry will focus on include:

As Botswana looks to the future, Lesego Chombo’s appointment as Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs is a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Her leadership, vision, and commitment to empowering young people and women will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the country.