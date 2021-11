SAO PAULO-(MaraviPost)-A Brazilian man has set a big record in the world after he married 9 women at the same time.

The handsome man has been identified as Arthur O Urso and he did that to celebrate free love and protest against monogamy.

The wedding took place in a Catholic church in the city of São Paulo.

Arthur was previously only married to wife Luana Kazaki, with the pair already going on a honeymoon together.

See photos of the wedding below:

Arthur and her new 9 wives

Priest, Arthur and Arthurs’s wives

