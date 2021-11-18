For Brighter Future-Learners during computer lessons

SAVI Education Facility has underscored the need for parents and teachers to work hand in hand to improve the education standards in the country.

The Facility director Godfrey Nyasulu said the success of the children in education is depended on the collaboration between the school and the parents.

“I would like to urge to urge parents to continue working hand in hand with our teachers and entire SAVI Education Facility School Management for the success of their children. The success of a child in education is the success of the school parents, community and the country as a whole,” said Nyasulu.

Nyasulu said the school is striving to meet the needs of its learners by among other issues investing in both learning and school infrastructure.

“SAVI Education Facility School managed to meet every child`s needs in his or her education as well as satisfy the parents needs in their children. In 2020 PSLC Examination, the school managed to send the only candidate Ruth Mayilos to Malosa Secondary school representing 100 percent pass rate,” he said.

He said the school is currently offering free computer lessons to Learners from P4 toP7 and that English language is compulsory for every learner.

Nyasulu however pointed out Covid-19 pandemic as a major challenge that the school encountered as the school was forced to close

“Covid-19 hit us badly, as you know that all schools were closed and due to that most learners are still facing difficulties to understand the period, we are passing through hence most learners are still not serious in learning,” he said

Moving forward the school director said the plan is to improve the infrastructure for nursery section and aiming high to open a secondary school to accommodate learners who are not selected to government schools.

One of learners Cleopatra Tepeka who is in P4 class said the facility is unique in the sense that they teach them to be great thinkers.

“They teach us how to listen, read and practice. It is also a God-fearing school, and they train us to be great thinkers and not just reflectors of other people’s thoughts,” said Cleopatra.

Situated in Machinjiri area 1 Blantyre, SAVI Education Facility School opened its door in 2017 and currently has enrollment of over 200 learners nursery and primary

