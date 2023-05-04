Britain, Huawei commit to support Malawi education sector

By James Kanyenda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima on Wednesday received British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Richie who paid a courtesy call to the minister.

The British envoy assured the minister that Britain is committed to support the Malawi government in the education sector.

Earlier in the morning, the Minister held audience with senior officials from Huawei Company.

Enterprise Business Group Director Antonio also known as Li Junzhang in Chinese, assured the audience that the company is prepared to continue supporting the ministry, among others through the installation of solar power in schools in rural areas and sending to China learners who perform well in science and technology to ensure that the skills are further sharpened.

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa commended the company for doing tremendous work and said such initiatives need to be recognized and fully embraced to realize better results.

She added that companies such as Huawei are complementing government efforts to meet MW2063.