What: Launch of the Strategy for Economic Governance in Africa 2021-2025

Who: The African Development Bank

When: Friday, 2 July 2021, 10:30-11:30 GMT

Where: Virtual

On Friday, 2 July 2021, the African Development Bank will launch a comprehensive five-year Strategy for Economic Governance in Africa (SEGA).

The strategy will serve as the Bank’s operating manual for fostering public sector effectiveness at national and sub-national levels by stimulating structural transformation in Africa, and ensuring that citizens, communities and civic groups participate in public sector governance.

It is also designed as the Bank’s master plan for building back better following the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the Strategy for Economic Governance in Africa, the Bank is building on its commitment to continue the gains in governance across Africa and improve the capability of its regional member countries to make economic development sustainable and inclusive.

The event will be attended by government ministers and other senior officials and experts from all over Africa. It will highlight the action areas of the strategy that aim to support Africa’s development objectives in line with the Bank’s High 5 development priorities.

The Strategy for Economic Governance in Africa was developed following consultation with governments and non-state actors across Africa. It replaces the Bank’s Governance Strategic Framework and Action Plan (GAP-II), which covered the 2014-2020 period.

The launch follows the Bank’s Annual Meetings, which focused on “Building Resilient Economies in Post Covid-19 Africa.”

Click here to register to attend. English, French and Portuguese interpretation will be provided.

Source African Development Bank Group