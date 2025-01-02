Chakwera earns praise for all inclusive, goal-driven cabinet

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Following his recent reconfiguration of his cabinet on Wednesday evening, President Lazarus Chakwera has been praised by a wider ranger of society for considering a national, political and gender balance on top of improving efficency in as far as service delivery is concerned.

These are some of the most critical aspects any Malawi leader considers when making such senior appoitnments.

The new cabinet has roped in Mwanza West Parliamentarian, Joyce Chitsulo, as Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Another new entrant into Chakwera’s cabinet is Member of Parliament for Mangochi North, Benedicto Chambo. He comes in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Another woman among the 12 in the 30-member cabinet is former Zomba Central Constituency legislator, Patricia Kainga Nangozo.

From the Peoples Party, President Chakwera has appointed parliamentarian for Nkhatabay South East, Noah Chimpeni.

As way of improving efficiency in the Education sector, the President has split the Ministry of Education into two while maintain women leaders in the portfolio.

Over the past couple of years, the President has trusted the ministy in the hands of women in both offices of minister and deputy.

The split sees Madalitso Wirima maintained as Minister, this time responsible for Basic and Secondary Education while renowned educationist, Jessie Kabwila, has been given the Ministry of Higher Education.

Social and political commentars see the new formation as key to service delivery, political unity and gender responsiveness.

“First and foremost the President has made sure that he keeps his cabinet small. But within that size of cabinet he has struck good regional, tribal and political balance.

“He has looked at other capable pesronalities who are not rooted in his party but other political blocks. This is a timely cabinet that pacifies alot of current socio-political tremors,” says one renowned political scientist from Mzuzu University who chose to speak on condition of anonymity on the matter.