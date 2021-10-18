Chakwera optimistic

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday, October 18, 2021 assured the nation of fixing the mechanical faults Malawi is into.

President Chakwera continues to make assurance amid social economic ills Malawians are going through since he took reins of power in July 2021.

Chakwera launched Presidential Delivery Unit to track and accelerate the delivery of key development projects in the country.

He called on civil servants, in particular heads of various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure that development is efficiently and successfully delivered to Malawians to lift them from poverty and improve their livelihoods.

The Malawi leader said the unit is a place for action, and therefore he expects that heads of MDAs will be accountable and be able to deliver to the expectations of Malawians.

The President says he is the ‘driver of a minibus which is carrying different types of developments to deliver to Malawians’.

Chakwera refers to his Vice Saulos Chilima as a mechanic who will be fixing any fault to ensure delivery is accomplished.

He then refers to Ministries, Government departments and Agencies as conductors who will make sure the goods (developments) are taken on board to be delivered to Malawians.

Chakwera has since called on all involved stakeholders to deliver.

“Ministers, when you are called to the Lab by the Officers, do report because it is not Officers calling you but me. Malawians deserve quality projects so I urge you to deliver” said Chakwera.

Malawians are yet to witness meaningful bail out as lip services rage on amid social-economic ills including high inflation that has pushed basic items prices.