Chakwera replaces NyaLonje with Mumba as Labour Minister

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday night, December 11, 2024 appointment engineer Vitumbiko Mumba as Labour Minister with immediate effect.

Mumba replaces Agnes NyaLonje who resigned over the weekend citing former Vice President Saulos Chilima death as one reason.

Addressing the nation at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe, Chakwera expects Mumba to serve the national diligently.

The Malawi leader says Mbumba’s appointment following resignation request from NyaLonje who is UTM member, the party that walked away from Tonse Alliance government.

Mumba once contested for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention as Vice President but lost to Catherine Gotani Hara.