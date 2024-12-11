Road to 2025: Desperate, ignorance display of Malawi opposition parties

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s opposition parties have once again exhibited an astonishing level of ignorance regarding the vital functions of the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

Their recent foray into the NFRA warehouse in Lilongwe, hired by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and housing crucial national identity cards for Malawians, underscores a reckless attempt to tarnish the reputation of the NRB and the current government.

The opposition’s actions are not only misguided but reflect a blatant misunderstanding of the operational protocols and the significance of the NRB’s work in facilitating a transparent electoral process.

By targeting this essential institution, the opposition reveals their willingness to sacrifice integrity for political expediency.

Accusations from the opposition claiming that the current government through NRB is conspiring to rig the upcoming September 16,2025 general elections are not just unfounded; they are a desperate attempt to invoke fear and uncertainty among the electorate.

This tactic is reminiscent of the tactics employed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose legacy of electoral malfeasance continues to haunt our political landscape.

However, unlike the DPP, which thrived on deception and manipulation, the current MCP administration is committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the electoral process remains above board.