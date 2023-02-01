Chakwera’s 2023 audacious cabinet: Kazako, Mkaka, Mtambo fired

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera finally released his newly reshuffled Cabinet.

Chakwera announced his new ministerial lineup effective, January 31, 2023, through the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba.

In the new setting, the President has removed ministerial portfolios from himself and the Vice President.

In consequence, the President is no longer Minister of Defense and the Vice President is no longer Minister of Public Sector Reforms.

However, by the decree of the Constitution of the Republic, the President still remains Commander in-Chief of the Arms Forces by virtue of being Head of State and Government.

The new Cabinet of Ministers has been reduced in size by 13% while gender balance has been maintained at a record 40/60 per cent female/male.

The two Secretary Generals, Eisenhower Mkaka from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Patricia Kaliati from the UTM have both been dropped.

Another big highlight in Chakwera’s new Cabinet is the inclusion of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament as Deputy Minister of Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture with the MCP legislator, Richard Chimwendo Banda, as his senior.

New faces in the Cabinet including Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Uchizi Mkandawire and Moses Kunkuyu who have been appointed as Minister of Homeland Security; Minister of Youth and Sports; and Minister of Information respectively while most of the retained ministers have been rotated.

Other Ministers that have been dropped from the new Cabinet including Timothy Mtambo who was, prior to the reshuffle, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Education; Alber Mbawala; Mark Katsonga Phiri; and Blessings Chinsinga who were ministers of Mining; Trade and Industry; and Local Government respectively.

Analysts have uploaded Chakwera’s new Cabinet as responsive and daring for dropping big shots.

Here is a full cabinet list:

1.President of the Republic of Malawi, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. 2.Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. 3.Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, MP. 4.Minister of Foreign Affairs – Hon. Nancy Tembo, MP. 5.Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Sam Kawale, MP. 6.Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change – Hon. Michael Usi. 7.Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP. 8. Minister of Justice – Hon. Titus Mvalo. 9.Minister of Homeland Security – Hon. Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, MP.

10.Minister of Health – Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP.

11.Minister of Trade and Industry – Hon. Simplex Chithyola, MP.

12.Minister of Youth and Sports – Hon. Uchizi Mkandawire, MP.

13.Minister of Education – Hon. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, MP.

14.Minister of Transport and Public Works – Hon. Jacob Hara, MP.

15.Minister of Mining – Hon. Monica Chang’anamuno, MP.

16.Minister of Tourism – Hon. Vera Kamtukule.

17.Minister of Gender – Hon Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, MP.

18.Minister of Labour – Hon. Agnes Makonda Nyalonje.

19.Minister of Defence – Hon. Harry Mkandawire.

20.Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Abida Mia, MP.

21.Minister of Energy – Hon. Ibrahim Matola.

22.Minister of Lands – Hon. Deus Gumba, MP.

23.Minister of Information – Hon. Moses Kumkuyu.

24.Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen Chomanika, MP.

25.Deputy Minister of Health – Hon. Halima Alima Daud, MP.

26.Deputy Minister of Education – Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, MP.

27.Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Liana Kakhobwe Chapota, MP.

