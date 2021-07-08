By Fyson Chodzi

In the 2020/2021 budget and for the first time in over a decade, civil servants salaries have not been increased.

What is strange though is that the President, the Vice and entire cabinet have increased their salaries with almost 50%.

Apart from the salary increment, the ministers are also getting whooping MK1m house allowance.

What is shocking is the fact that Government has ministerial houses which are now occupied by staff at state houses while Ministers are getting these allowances.

What is more ridiculous is that most of the ministers are staying in their own houses, so Government is paying rent to Ministers while they are living in their own houses.

While at it, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima is also living in private residence in Area 43 as he has refused to occupy the designated residence of the Vice President in Area 12.

Can Chilima tell the nation how much is the government spending on his stay in the private residence? How much rent are we paying for his house?

How much has it cost the Government for the security and other upgrades that have taken place at his residence?What’s is more ironic is that, part of the Tonse Agreement, signed between President Lazurus Chakwera and Chilima, one of the issue agreed upon was that Chilima will move to Mtunthama Residence only for Chakwera to make a U turn after being sworn in.

That’s the reason why Chilima doesn’t want Area 12 official residence and has opted to use his private home in Area 43 with government financing security upgrades.

Is it not possible for Government renovate and upgrade these Ministerial residences to current standards and also that of the Vice President.

Furthermore what’s very difficult to honor the agreement which you signed with pomp and move Chilima to Mtunthama?

Wastage is becoming synonymous with Tonse Government. Out of 32 cabinet ministers, it means every month we are spending MK32million in house allowances and likely to spend MK1.92billion by the end of the five years term.

Half of this money can pay for upgrades of the ministerial residences Ladies and Gentlemen.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of the Maravi Post or Editor