Chitipa, Karonga share spoils

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Chitipa United and Karonga United played out a goalless stalemate in a TNM Super League encounter played on Sunday.

The game played in front of a sizeable cloud at the Karonga Stadium saw the two sides cancel each other out in what it turned out to be a dull derby.

Karonga United who are still searching for a win against their bitterest neighbors played the better football and had had the best chances to grub the goal.

However, Chitipa United’s goal keeper George Chikooka was in inspired form as he made several fantastic saves especially from Shariff Shamama and Chrispin Mhangama.

The hosts real chance of note fell in the hands of Emmanuel Muyira who saw a shot brilliantly kept out by the visitor’s goal custodian Yona Milanzi.

Meanwhile with the point Karonga United remain in fourth with 32 points from 20 matches while Chitipa remain unmoved in 13th place with 19th points from 20 matches as well.

Speaking in a post match interview, Chitipa United Coach, Christopher Nyambose expressed satisfaction with the point.

“The two teams did not do enough, to collect the maximum points hence the draw is a fair result for all,”. He said.

However, his counterpart Dan Zinkambani bemoaned the affiliation led by the referee Newton Nyirenda.

“The officiation was very poor today, the referee and his team let us down,” he said.