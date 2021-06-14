Abida Mia pounces on Lake Malawi shores encroaching

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Dropping a 14 days ultimatum for private developers along the beaches to demolish their structures, which they constructed right into the waters of the lake, without following the stipulated reserve laws, Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia on Friday, June 11, 2021 toured the shores of Lake Malawi at Boadzulu in Mangochi to have a complete understanding of the nature of encroachment along the shores of Lake Malawi.

Accompanied by officials from government Ministry of Lands, the District Council, traditional and elected political leaders, Mia visualized for herself how apart from elongating their structures into waters, private developers have blocked direct public access to the beaches, through erecting concrete and wired fences all around.

“I’m ordering the technocrats from my ministry to follow the stipulated laws and ensure that everybody who has bypassed reserve area and also blocked direct public access to beaches, has demolished the structures in question within a fortnight,” said Mia.

She assured the surrounding communities that her ministry would follow the right legal procedures to ensure fairness between them and private developers in terms of their easy access to the beaches.

On a day before, Mia was in Salima where she toured some places that a more similar scenario of encroachment of public land on the shores as in Mangochi.

At the end of her tour in Salima, the Deputy Minister recommended the establishment of task force to oversee the cases of encroachment along the lake-shore until the situation is rectified.

Upon the completion of her 2 days tour, Mia embarked on a tour to Malamya Police camp in Malindi (Mangochi) where works of the construction of 15 house for police staff is underway.

During the tour, Mia expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project in terms of quality and speed.

The project scheduled for a period of 26 weeks which commenced on November 30, 2020 is part of 10, 000 staff houses for security institutions in different parts of the country.