MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-One person has been confirmed dead and fifteen others were rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital following the accident that involved Sososo Bus whose registration number is BLK 5663 and a tipper with registration number MZ 2404 at Dunduzu in Mzuzu City on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

According to Mzuzu Police Public Rations Officer, Paul Tembo, the accident happened when the driver of the tipper, Mavuto Zimba, 42, failed to control it and it started to overturn and hit, head on, the oncoming Sososo Bus which was heading to Karonga from Mzuzu.

Due to the impact, the driver of the bus, Joseph Maganga, died on the spot, while that of the tipper and other passengers in both vehicle escaped with various degrees of injuries and were immediately rushed to hospital. The bus had around 35 passengers onboard.