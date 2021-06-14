Man shot on both legs for trespassing at Sanjika Palace

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—A Malawian is in agony at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) after surviving gun shots on Saturday night at Sanjika Palace.

Information reaching Maravi Post indicates that the victim, who was totally drunk, was shot on his both legs for trespassing at the Sanjika Palace, which is home to the State President in Blantyre.

According to a report from Sub Inspector Sambo, on 12/06/21 at around 21:20 hours the victim, identified as Dennis Chikhoza, who was then driving a vehicle registration number DZ 7792 was totally drunk while driving towards Sanjika Palace .

Officers on the first Gate tried to stop him but he didn’t stop, as such he hit the gate and proceeded to the second gate damaging both barriers in the process.

The conduct of Chikhoza prompted officers on duty release bullets from a K2C riffle which landed on both legs.

Victim was referred to QECH for medical attention and his condition is improving.

Mean while investigations are in progress to establish the motive.