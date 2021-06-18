Abida Mia satisfied

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Deputy Land Minister Abida Mia on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 expressed satisfaction over Malawi Defence Force (MDF) staff houses under construction at Mvera Support Battalion in the central region district of Dowa.

The construction of the 40 staff houses at Mvera Support Battalion falls under ‘Housing for Security Institutions in Malawi’.

Mia accompanied by officials from her ministry as well as officials from the Ministry of Defence was Marveled with the quality displayed by the contractor.

She therefore lauded President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government for translating into reality, the vision for restoring lost dignity of our men in uniform, through provision of better and modern houses.

“Our men in uniform play a vital role in managing security on domestic and international level and to show appreciation, Tonse Alliance government under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is fulfilling the promise of bettering the welfare of our security staff through construction of spacious modern houses. Kudos to Mr President!”

On arrival at Mvera Support Battalion the Deputy Minister was officially welcomed by soldiers before a briefing and signing in visitor’s book at the battalion’s offices.

Mia also toured some houses that are being constructed for Police staff at Malindi in Mangochi district.

A total of 1,000 houses will be constructed in the first phase and the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Services, Prison Services and Immigration Department are the institutions that are earmarked to benefit.

In December 2020, Chakwera launched the colossal project at Ipyana in Karonga aimed at building 10,000 houses for security institutions to the tune of K20 billion.

Currently, the project is constructing about 400 houses for MDF, 400 for Police Service,100 for Prison Services and 100 for Immigration Department.

The 12 months project at Mvera Support Battalion under the able hands of Tapita Development Construction Limited commenced on January 4, 2021 and is expected to be completed on December 22, 2021.