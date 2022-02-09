By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Communities in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwere in Dowa District have been asked to avoid torching police structures as it causes insecurity.

The Officer In-Charge for Dowa Police Station Violet Magwaya made the remarks on Tuesday, February 8 2022 at Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwere’s Headquarters.

Magwaya who interacted with traditional leaders from T.A Chiwere with asked the communities to resolve their disagreements amicably once they have altercations with the police.

The Officer In-charge deplored the tendency of torching police structures when there are disagreements between police and the communities. She said, this should be avoided because it causes fear and insecurity to the community.

“Let us avoid damaging and torching police structures because criminals take advantage of the situation to disturb the community. We need to strengthen the good relationship between police and the general public,” said Magwaya.

She added that police is not in isolation without involving other stakeholders including traditional leaders as they are the custodians of people in their communities hence the need for collaborated efforts to reduce crime in the district.

The Officer In-charge also urged the traditional leaders to safeguard the rights of women and children against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Magwaya reminded the traditional leaders that they have a duty to make sure that Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases are not happening in their areas.

“Let us avoid hiding perpetrators of Gender Based Violence in our communities. Report all Gender Based Violence cases to police for proper assistance,” added Magwaya.

In his remarks, the TA Chiwere hailed police for the interaction with traditional leaders in his area.

“I am humbled for the courtesy call to my area and the interaction with the traditional leaders in my area. I am encouraged and as traditional leaders, we pledge to support Police in terms of security so that the the district should be crime free”, said Chiwere

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...