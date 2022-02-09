By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 President Macky Sall of Senegal rewarded each player of the Senegal team a plot of land in the capital city of Darker for crowned the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Champions.

On top of a plot of land, Macky also rewarded 87,000$ to each of the players for the impressive win.

The victory marked Senegal’s first success in the tournament and sparked jubilant celebrations across the capital city of three million people.

A day after the much awaited Victory, Macky declared Monday a Public holiday in the country for the citizens to celebrate their first AFCON victory in history.

On Sunday, Senegal defeated seven- time AFCON winners, Egypt on post-match penalties by 4-2 at Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

The win was a long time coming for the Terenga Lions who suffered a previous AFCON final defeats in 2019 when they lost the final to Algeria.

Prior to that, Senegal also faced defeat in 2002 when they lost the final on penalties to Cameroon after a goalless draw, having missed his kick in the shoot-out.

