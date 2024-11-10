“Dr. Dalitso Kabambe you are favoured, go and liberate Malawians from economic mess”

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-You cannot speak of Malawian politics without a mention of the bishops, they keep the pace, their influence is greatly felt, of course, they wish the best from this land, in 1990-1994 they were instrumental in bringing democracy, the best.

In 2018-20 they were also instrumental in fighting for change, only that the clergy man chose to betray them and every Malawian for himself and his family, otherwise they meant good, the best from the land.

From 2022, bishops have spoken disappointedly about this government, the government has terribly failed to render what they promised Malawians, we are worse than we were in all angles, and we can’t sit and watch without taking corrective measures.

“Chaka chamawa, mukasankhe munthu oti atha kukwanitsa kuyendetsa dzikoli, kukonza chuma cha dzikoli, kusintha, kuchepetsa umphawi nkutukula miyoyo yanu,” one of the bishops fondly spoke.

Dr. Kabambe is a brilliant economist, he has shown he is the man with the magic hands in management of the economy, evidence is there at the Reserve Bank 2017-20.

I am not surprised, that out of all presidential candidates in all parties, they settled for him, that is anointing, it is really loud, “son, the favour is in your hands, go and redeem Malawians.”

Dr. Kabambe you are favoured, God bless you!