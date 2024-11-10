Exclusive interview: Former President Dr. Joyce Banda speaks on electoral registration challenges, alliance rumors

In an exclusive interview on Sunday, November 10, 2024, former President Dr. Joyce Banda addressed ongoing issues in Malawi’s voter registration process and clarified her People’s Party’s stance on rumors of a potential alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the 2025 elections.

This conversation was prompted by a viral video clip from a registration center in southern Malawi, which shows a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officer informing a prospective voter seeking a national ID that they would need to travel to Blantyre to obtain the ID due to a lack of National Registration Bureau (NRB) personnel at the local center.

This requirement contradicts a recent court order directing MEC to work alongside NRB personnel to provide national IDs at all registration centers, ensuring citizens can register without traveling long distances.

“I want you to call me to help me understand what you have sent to me,” Dr. Banda said, requesting clarification on the clip.

After receiving a full explanation, she confirmed her awareness of these logistical challenges and emphasized the need for prompt action from all stakeholders to address this critical issue.

Concerns over voter registration

Dr. Banda expressed her concern over the obstacles faced by Malawians attempting to register for the upcoming elections.

“These logistical problems could discourage many eligible voters from participating in the democratic process,” she remarked.

“It is essential for all stakeholders, including MEC and NRB, to ensure that registration centers are fully staffed and that every Malawian has access to registration services without the need for costly and time-consuming travel.”

She further noted that she hoped the media would continue to highlight these issues, as public awareness is essential to address shortcomings in the electoral process.

“Malawians deserve a fair and transparent election, and that begins with an accessible registration process,” she added.

Refuting rumors of an alliance with MCP

Dr. Banda also addressed ongoing speculation about her People’s Party (PP) potentially forming an alliance with the MCP in the upcoming election. Dismissing the rumors as “unfounded,” she asserted that PP has no plans to join MCP in a political alliance for 2025.

“There is nothing like that,” she declared firmly. “Political alliances should not be created just to remove someone from power; they should focus on advancing the welfare of Malawians. If alliances are formed without a clear purpose, they are bound to fail, as we saw with the Tonse Alliance.”

Reflecting on the Tonse Alliance’s unrealized promises—such as commitments to “mega farms,” “three meals a day,” and the creation of “one million jobs”—she highlighted that many of these were part of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s manifesto.

“Unfortunately, he was unable to deliver on these promises because he was not in the driver’s seat. He was just the vice president,” Dr. Banda observed. “Did you see how Dr. Saulos Chilima suffered in the Tonse Alliance? I felt very sorry because he was like my very own son.”

The role of responsible journalism

Expressing her frustration with what she termed “fake news,” Dr. Banda singled out recent reports alleging secret discussions between herself, Atupele Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Kondwani Nankhumwa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and MCP regarding a 2025 alliance. She stressed that no such meetings have taken place.

“I am disappointed sometimes to read such baseless rumors circulated by some journalists without any verification. But I must commend you, Burnett Munthali, as I have never seen your articles done in a hurry without careful reporting,” she added.

Dr. Banda encouraged journalists to focus on substantial issues rather than speculation, emphasizing that the media’s responsibility is to provide accurate information to the public.

She also revealed that the People’s Party had submitted a formal letter, alongside other political parties, raising concerns about the electoral process.

“These issues need to be covered by the media so that the Malawian public can understand the challenges we face as a nation and move forward together,” she said.

On cabinet ambitions and future alliances

Dr. Banda reiterated that she has no intention of seeking a cabinet position.

“I am not desperate to become a cabinet minister—I have already served at the top,” she clarified.

Her motivation, she said, remains rooted in serving the people of Malawi and not in personal ambition.

She warned that alliances focused solely on short-term political gain could ultimately harm Malawians and that leaders would bear the responsibility for decisions that do not prioritize citizens’ welfare.

“Political alliances that Malawians are pushing the opposition to make should be approached with caution, as they can have significant consequences. Leaders must be prepared to face the repercussions,” she cautioned.

Dr. Banda’s Appreciation for Public and Media Awareness

In closing, Dr. Banda acknowledged the critical role that journalists and concerned citizens have played in highlighting issues like the hunger crisis in regions such as Machinga.

“The public awareness created by both journalists and Malawians themselves has been invaluable in drawing attention to areas in need. For that, I am grateful,” she stated.

Dr. Banda’s message in this interview was clear: political alliances must have genuine intentions and integrity, while the media must strive for accuracy.

As the 2025 elections approach, she remains committed to advocating for a fair and accessible electoral process and a political landscape that serves the true interests of all Malawians.