Embattled MEC Chairperson to feature on ZBS, unpacking key election updates

By Burnett Munthali

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that its Chairperson will appear on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) this Friday, November 15. This live program is set to provide critical information regarding Electronic Monitoring Devices (EMDs) and will serve as a platform to wrap up the second phase of the voter registration process.

According to MEC’s statement, the Chairperson will delve into the details surrounding the EMDs, a technology that plays a significant role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the electoral process. This information session aims to give voters an in-depth understanding of the EMDs and their function, while also updating Malawians on the progress of the registration process as it moves toward the final stages.

With elections on the horizon, MEC emphasizes the importance of staying informed. “Tune in or risk being left out of the loop. Your vote counts, and so does your knowledge,” the statement urges. The Commission aims to empower voters with the knowledge necessary to participate fully in the upcoming elections.

This live broadcast on ZBS provides an opportunity for Malawians across the nation to hear firsthand from MEC’s Chairperson on what’s being done to enhance voter registration and election integrity. This program is expected to cover various issues that are central to a smooth electoral process, making it a must-watch for all eligible voters.

MEC encourages everyone to tune in to ZBS this Friday to stay informed on these critical election matters and ensure their voices are heard come election day.