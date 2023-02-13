Eritrea accuses US of supporting rebels in Tigray conflict

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has accused the US of supporting Tigrayan rebels during the civil war in northern Ethiopia.

The recently concluded conflict led to the loss of thousands of lives and displacement of millions. The country is still recovering from that conflict.

A peace deal was signed between Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to end the conflict.

The peace deal signed in South Africa in November last year ended the two-year civil war that triggered a dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The Eritrean president told local media on Sunday that the US was desperate for the conflict to end to prevent the rebels from losing it.

He had earlier denied reports that Eritrean troops committed war crimes in Ethiopia where they had been deployed to fight alongside federal troops and pro government militia.

Mr. Isaias also admitted for the first time that hundreds of thousands of people died in the conflict, though he did not elaborate on Eritrean casualties.

The conflict involving regional forces from Tigray and Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, broke out in November 2020.

Source: Africafeeds.com