By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It is always said, Experience is the best teacher! This was well translated at Lilongwe Community ground on Saturday when KB RSV came from one goal down to defeat Mbabvi United 2-1 in Chipiku Central Region League.

Experience of Zinjani Yona,Sammy Chiponda and Jawadu Samilu helped Kamuzu Barracks RSV register over Mbabvi United who first scored at 71st minute through Mike Chimkwasa minutes of his introduction after beautiful play from Ignicious Makoloni, Lazalo Kamowa and Mike Chitani.

Chimkwasa scored from a rebound after his first attempt was parried within penalty box by Joshua Waka, KB RSV goalie.

The two sides played a barren first half despite Kamuzu Barracks RSV having 5 shots at Mbabvi United goal through Olson Kanjira,Tadala Masina and Zinjani Yona.Their counterpart had gone at the goal once through Figo Chilindiza.

Mbabvi United struggled in the midfield, but the defence for the two sides were so composed and well disciplined denying opponents rooms to score.

Bentry Joseph the center referee assisted by Chikumbutso Chimdeka and Charity Zenus handled the game with confidence despite some few questionable decisions.

In the beginning of the second half, Justine Waya Assistant coach for Mbabvi United sensed danger and made several changes to make sure they corrected much needed 3 points which could have helped them go top of group B.

Kondwani Jossamu,Deco Malikebu and Hopeson Jallie replaced Leggan Saeed, Lazalo Kamowa and Winny Chimutu while Kamuzu Barracks RSV substituted Kelvin Chimwala, John Banda for Samilu Jawadu and Stain Chirwa.

The changes paid dividend to KB RSV as they ignited fire coming wave after wave.As Mbabvi were hoping for the first position,as time clock was fast kicking for Chioko boys.

Zinjani Yona full of TNM Super League experience assisted Tadala Masina in a situation which Mbabvi United defence could have done better at 80th minute.

At 81st minute Yona came again with a beautiful run,and what a sole goal it was leaving Skeffa Kampheta goalie for Mbabvi in disbelief.

After scoring the two goals KB RSV started the delaying tactics which eventually saw Joshua Waka goalkeeper being sent off (red card) by Bentry Joseph.

Dennis Kambewa made last change of the game,introducing Precious Washili for Zinjani Yona.

Few minutes later the final whistle came and yes it was confirmed, Kamuzu Barracks RSV defeated Mbabvi United from a goal down in a balanced match at Lilongwe community ground.

Despite the win for KB RSV, they are still on position 5 in group B with 9 points now from 7 games while Mbabvi United also maintained position 4 with 10 points from 6 games played so far.

In a post match interviews Dennis Kambewa, Coach for KB RSV, hailed his boys for the victory.

He then said the victory was the beginning of good things at the Chioko boys.

Kambewa acknowledged experience of former TNM Super League players has helped the team in two games they have played against Ngolowindo and Mbabvi.

His counterpart, Assistant coach for Mbabvi United, Justine Waya was disappointed with the defeat saying his boys relaxed after scoring the goal.

He therefore vowed to rectify their weaknesses spotted today in their next game and finish as group B leaders.

Wimbe United and Mchinji Boma Strikers FC equalled power 1-1 at Kasungu Stadium in group B encounter, Yamikani Master scored at 90th minute for the host Wimbe United while Marko Kapito scored for Mchinji Boma Strikers FC at 84th minute.

