Expert says UTM leader Kabambe ignorant, frustrated, campaigning for 2030 out of panic

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As government marks one year since Malawians gave President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a fresh mandate on September 16 2025, UTM President Dalitso Kabambe’s press briefing on Wednesday has been dismissed by analysts as ignorant, contradictory and driven by frustration and political panic.

Political expert Mathew Namukhoyo says Kabambe has completely failed to understand how government works and is now busy issuing statements that expose his lack of basic governance knowledge.

According to Namukhoyo, the first year of any serious government is about fixing foundations, stabilizing systems and correcting inherited messes, not miracle pronouncements, and that is exactly what President Mutharika has done.

Namukhoyo said Kabambe himself admits DPP inherited serious challenges yet expects everything to be fixed in twelve months, which shows he does not understand statecraft.

He described Kabambe as a disgruntled and frustrated politician who has lost confidence in his own party, UTM, which he says is currently visionless and directionless after its poor performance in the 2025 elections.

That frustration, Namukhoyo said, is why Kabambe is already campaigning for 2030 before the official campaign period, a clear sign of pressure and early panic.

He argued that Kabambe’s claims on public appointments are baseless and tribal himself, because President Mutharika has appointed on merit and restored professionalism in the civil service after a payroll cleanup that removed ghost workers created under the previous MCP administration.

On governance issues like the Vice President and Speaker, Namukhoyo said Kabambe is deliberately spreading confusion because he has no policy alternative to offer Malawians.

Renowned economic scholar Martin Chidule has also schooled Kabambe and laid bare his economic ignorance.

Chidule said Kabambe’s figures on public debt and foreign exchange are cooked and lack any credible economic analysis.

He said under President Mutharika, government has actually stabilized the Kwacha, improved forex allocation for fuel, fertilizer and medicines, and restored fuel availability after Malawians spent long hours in queues before September 2025.

Chidule dismissed Kabambe’s cost of living argument, saying government has already moved to cushion Malawians through free secondary education, improved maize availability and stable fuel supply, which Information Minister Shadric Namalomba also highlighted.

He said accusing government of borrowing without explaining debt restructuring and fiscal discipline shows Kabambe does not understand economics despite his background.

On the corruption allegations involving Blantyre Water Board, Southern Region Water Board, ESCOM, NOCMA and maize imports, Chidule said Kabambe is just throwing figures like K20 billion, K4.7 billion, K11.8 billion and K38.8 billion without any audit report or investigation to back them, which is irresponsible for a person who wants to be President.

He said President Mutharika has funded and empowered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to work independently and government is implementing strict procurement controls.

Chidule added that Kabambe’s food security numbers are contradictory because he himself quotes government reports showing a drop from 2.3 million food insecure in 2025 to 2 million in 2026, which proves government progress under DPP.

He said warning that five million will be hungry in 2027 is mere speculation and campaign propaganda.

Both experts agree that Kabambe’s narrative has completely collapsed and that his press conference was not about Malawians but about his own political survival.

They say Malawians know the truth that the situation today is far better than before September 2025 when they were hunting for fuel, sugar and cement, and that the DPP government under President Peter Mutharika has set the right direction that Malawians voted for.