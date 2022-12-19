….Kamuzu Barracks RSV 17-1 Extreme FC

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Last day of the Chipiku Premier Division League second round registered 39 goals from 4 matches.

However, the results for Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC against the 2021 runners-up and 2022 FDH Bank Cup semi-finalists Extreme FC and Ngwanje FC against Kawinga FC have sparked debate among fans and other stakeholders as foul play in the name of match fixing is strongly suspected.

Extreme FC and Ngwanje FC were extremely defeated by heavy margins ever in the league 17-1 and 19-0 against Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC and Ngwanje FC respectively.

Many are suspecting that match fixing took place in the venues as they feel the teams of Extreme and Ngwanje FC calibre could not be possible to lose with those huge margins.

But Extreme FC General Secretary Kondwani Kayira downplayed the match fixing allegations hence he was quick to say that they had problems with their key players who boycotted the game for unpaid game bonuses.

Kayira also said that they communicated to the CRFA about the problems they had before the game.

“To regrouping for the trip to Lilongwe was difficult, we started off for the game at 14:00hours.

“We promised bonuses to our boys after finishing top in the second round which they achieved but our coffers were dry hence the boys boycotted the game.

“It is painful losing with such huge margins but we will try to make corrections in the final round,” said Kayira.

He added, “Yes people can think of match fixing but let me be open here, Extreme FC are matured enough not to do that. Looking at the stage of the league, the goals could indeed decide some fate of other teams but we couldn’t do that.

“We will put our house in order so that when we qualify into the Superleague, we should not be points donors”.

CRFA Public Relations Officer Kondwani Kandiado said the results may be just part of the game as they did not compromise any fate of other teams in the league.

“Match fixing does not have space in the league as regards to the results. So far no team has lodged any complaint to CRFA and we are looking forward for another good round which will be the final”,

Kandiado added the first and second rounds have been so exciting as teams showed huge competition and maintained high Ievel dscipiline.

Silver Strikers RSV FC finished as Group A leaders with 20 points, Mbabvi United FC have 16 points on position two while St. Gabriel Medicals FC and Wimbe United FC have 15 and 14 points respectively.

Their fate will be known on Wednesday as CRFA will going to make a determination on their game which St. Gabriel Medicals are claiming that Wimbe United FC used a player Jawadu Ausi who was serving a red card he obtained when they played against Airborne Rangers FC.

Extreme FC, the 2021 runners up finished as Group B leaders with 19 points, seconded by Support Battalion FC with 18 points and on third position are LUANAR FC with 17 points.

Kawinga FC despite demolishing Ngwanje with 19 goals to nil finished out in top three alongside their fellow Chipiku Stores heavy shoppers Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC who are tied on 15 points.

The final round of the league kicks off this coming Wednesday following the draw which CRFA conducted on Monday at Civo Club House.

Extreme FC will battle it out with Silver Strikers RSV FC at Mchinji Community ground, LUANAR FC will be up against Support Battalion FC while Mbabvi United FC will be at home against St. Gabriel Medicals FC or Wimbe United FC.

