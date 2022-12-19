…….Signs new two year contract

Kananji happy at Area 3

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Eliah Kananji, head coach for the area 30 outfit Blue Eagles FC has extended his stay at the National Police Headquarters with two years.

Kananji whose first 1 year contract with Eagles expired month end of November, 2022 led the team to finish as 2022 TNM Super League runners up with 63 points from 30 games for the first time in the club’s history.

Under his leadership, Blue Eagles FC also reached the semifinal of FDH Bank Cup and Airtel Top 8 in which they were defeated by Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC and Mighty Wanderers FC respectively.

After signing the new contract, Kananji was a happy person to be in Blue Eagles FC family.

“I am happy our round table discussion with Executive was fruitful. I have indeed extended my contract with two more years. I just ask God to guide through this contract.

“The just ended season was of mixed fortunes, but all in all we thank God for the guidance,” delighted Kananji.

He added, “Let me ask my fellow technical panel to continue with the oneness spirit as it is the only one way to achieve more with the team.

“After our analysis we will indeed beef up the team with two or four more players. As a coach I am aiming high for the forthcoming season “.

The Vice General Secretary for the club, Gomezgani Mchawi Solomon, said the club is excited that coach Kananji has accepted the new wedding vows.

“He signed a one year contract but after looking at the results in the just ended season we could not hesitate than calling him for a discussion for possibilities of contract extension.

“Let me first of all congratulate coach Eliah Kananji and the entire technical panel for the history made to the club finishing as runners up in the league,” said Solomon.

He added, “We believe that setting targets won’t be necessarily good to the coach. He is a seasoned coach hence after finishing on position 2 definitely he will be aiming at bringing the championship so we are not setting targets.

“The best determinant will be the report which we will receive from the technical panel, if they want to beef up the team. The executive we will obviously do that as you know that depth in the team is vital”.

The new contract will keep Eliah Kananji with the Policemen until 2024.

The signing ceremony took place at Police Officers Mess at area 30, on Monday, December 19, 2022.

