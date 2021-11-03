BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the leading commercial banks in the country, FDH bank has scrapped off some of its service fee charged to customers.

The development comes barely days after some well-known banks in the country started hiking its service fee due to the introduction of VAT by the government.

FDH bank management has confirmed of the development in a statement made available to The Maravi Post saying “Transact for free!

“Bank like a champion with free bill payments on FDH Mobile. Yes, no fee on bill payments. Dial *525# to transact,” reads in part the statement.

The bank has also reduced some its fees on some services offered to its customers.

For instance, the bank has reduced the fee on ATS Inter-Bank Transfer from MK18,500 to MK11,600, ATS after 3PM from MK39,000 to MK17,500, Bank Cheque from MK29,000 to MK25,000 and special clearance from MK98,500 to MK85,000.

The bank has also deducted the fees on ATM pin reset from MK2,200 to MK1,165, mini-statement per page from MK4,950 to MK1,200. Account history from MK5,900 to MK2,300 and Mastercard Standard Renewal from MK6,500 to MK5,8850.

FDH bank is one of the country’s commercial banks that offers services without much condition attached to customers

