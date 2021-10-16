Former Malawi’s Flames midfielder Joseph Shakira Kamwendo

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The director and owner of Joseph Kamwendo foundation, the former Flames midfielder Joseph Shakira Kamwendo said the operations which were suspended soon after the establishment of the organization in 2019 will resume coming November, 2021.

Kamwendo said, the organization could not manage to do the planned operations soon after launching it because it was hit hard by the World Pandemic Covid-19.

The organization which is aimed at giving platform to school going children found it difficult to run it’s affairs as the Schools and other social gatherings were suspended in the country due to the pandemic hence finding it hard to reach out to the children.

Kamwendo further said,now that things are coming back to it’s usual normal in the country.

The foundation will also have to keep the ball rolling by starting its programs.

The foundation is targeting children of the ages ranging from 9-14 and 14-17 with the belief of producing as many players as they can as the children can easily adopt to any programs that can be taking place at the foundation.

“We will come out soon to announce the exact date when the operations are starting.I have to first meet the people I am working with to map the way forward.

“This is not only for Joseph, it’s for all Malawians hence my appeal to companies who can join us run the programs so that the goals are achieved”, Kamwendo added.

Apart from teaching football, the organization also does charity works.

Joseph Kamwendo Foundation was established in February in the year 2019.