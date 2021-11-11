Former Spanish catholic bishop Xavier Novell into dirty works

MADRID-(MaraviPost)-An excommunicated former bishop who resigned from the Catholic church after falling in love with a satanic porn writer now works artificially inseminating pigs in his new career.

Xavier Novell, 52, who used to carry out exorcisms to free people suffering demonic possessions, stepped down from his senior clergy post in September 2021 after he fell for a Satan-themed erotica author.

The Spanish bishop was a student of demonology, but church colleagues were convinced he was himself possessed after giving into temptation and abandoning his vow of celibacy.

Now Mr Novell works exporting pig semen, artificially inseminating pigs and even personally masturbating them, according to reports.

Employer Semen Cardona specializes in the artificial insemination of pigs in Spain and overseas.

And Novell allegedly plays a direct role in the procedure, with outlet ABC reporting he will get particularly close to the animals to produce the valuable semen.

“Bishop Novell will work masturbating the pigs,” ABC reported.

Novell and Sylvia Caballol’s whirlwind romance resulted in the bishop’s swift resignation from the church after he said they slept together.

Psychologist Caballol is the author of The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust and the erotic trilogy Amnesia.

Religious site Religion Digital confirmed ABC’s reporting and stated Novell had undergone a “total life change”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...