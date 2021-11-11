Bon Kalindo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo says will mobilize Malawians of good will to the streets to protest against the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Winiko told Zodiak radio on Wednesday, November 11, 2021 that what is happening in the country is not what he expected when he went out to campaign for Tonse Alliance.

According to Kalindo, the cost of living keeps going each passing day making it hard for Malawians to cope hence his decision to go to the streets as a wake up call to Chakwera whom he says he is sleeping on duty.

Kalindo who apologized to Malawians for misleading them to vote for Tonse alliance in the fresh presidential elections, said that he will announce the day of demonstrations in due course.

He added that the demos will be held in the four country’s major cities including Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...