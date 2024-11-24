Freedom Party quits Tonse Alliance admin: Kachali wants Chakwera to fix fuel, forex crises

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)–Freedom Party (FP) has quitted Tonse Alliance government saying the party will go solo in 2025 General Elections.

FP leader Khumbo Kachali therefore asked President Lazarus Chakwera to come out in the open to address the nation on the challenges the country is experiencing such as forex, fuel and food shortages among others.

Kachali, the former Malawi Vice president made the appeal at the party’s rally held at Jenda in Mzimba on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

He however stressed that the party is no longer in the Tonse Alliance.

This is the first time Freedom Party has come out freely.

His direct appeal to Chakwera to address the nation on the fuel shortage and hunger reflects a growing frustration among citizens who are grappling with these pressing challenges.

“I am calling upon the President Lazarus Chakwera to come in the open and explain why the country is in this mess where we are experiencing fuel shortage and hunger.

“We also have issues with voter registration where in some centres those without national identity cards are not being allowed to register. This is not on and as a leader, he is supposed to come out in the open and comment on this,” he said.

Kachali’s speech at the Jenda rally indeed resonated with many Malawians, highlighting critical issues that require immediate attention from the government.

Kachali’s emphasis on voter registration rights is a crucial point in ensuring that all citizens can participate in the democratic process.

“Ensuring that everyone, regardless of their identity cards, can register to vote is fundamental to fostering an inclusive political environment”, appeals Kachali.

Echoing the same, FP Secretary General Steve Njobvuyalema said Malawians deserve credible elections next year.

On Alliance acquittal, Njobvuyalema said, “This decision could potentially alter the dynamics of party alliances and voter support, especially if the party can effectively mobilize its base and present a compelling alternative to the current administration”.

Njobvuyalema’s call for unity behind Kachali further signals a strong party cohesion as they prepare for the upcoming electoral battle.

“Kachali’s speech not only served as a challenge to the current government but also positioned the Freedom Party as a formidable contender in the political arena, signaling a readiness to take on the issues that matter most to the electorate.

“Overall, Kachali’s bold stance could energize supporters and encourage broader discussions about the future direction of Malawi. Kachali’s ability to articulate the concerns of the populace while also outlining a vision for the future is crucial in rallying support”, he said.

Njobvuyalema adds, “FP leader Kachali’s call for Chskwera action not only addresses immediate issues but also sets the stage for a broader dialogue about governance and accountability in Malawi.

“The political landscape is indeed shifting, and the Freedom Party’s decision to go solo could resonate with voters seeking alternatives to the status quo”.

PF Secretary General concludes, “As the 2025 elections approach, the effectiveness of Kachali’s leadership and the party’s strategies will be pivotal in shaping the political discourse and influencing voter turnout.

“Engaging with the electorate on these pressing issues will be essential for building trust and demonstrating a commitment to addressing their needs”.