A name of a Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar is trending on social media platforms in Ghana as President Akufo Addo faces backlash for unveiling his statue. The statue was unveiled at the Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Ghana’s Western Region during a recent tour of the area by Nana Akufo Addo. The Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere […]

