The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (Global Forum), the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank have jointly published a new version of the Manual on Exchange of Information, in order to support tax authorities.

Exchange of information (EOI) is an essential tool for tax authorities worldwide to ensure that all taxpayers pay the correct amount of tax.

The previous edition of the manual, issued in 2013 by the Global Forum and the World Bank Group, was dedicated to exchange of information on request and spontaneous exchange of information. This new edition covers a broader range of exchange-of-information tools, such as tax examinations allowing two or more jurisdictions to conduct simultaneous audits of person(s) of common or complementary interest, or tax examinations abroad to collect information in a foreign jurisdiction.

The manual can easily be tailored to address a jurisdiction’s specific needs. It also provides checklists and various template letters to deal with the main forms of communications carried out by EOI units.

French, Spanish and Portuguese versions of the manual will be published over the coming months.

Click here to download the manual

Click here to access more resources

About the Global Forum

The Global Forum is the leading multilateral body mandated to ensure that jurisdictions around the world adhere to and effectively implement both the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request and the standard of automatic exchange of information. These objectives are achieved through a robust monitoring and peer review process. The Global Forum also runs an extensive capacity-building programme to support its members in implementing the standards and help tax authorities make the best use of cross-border information sharing channels.



Source African Development Bank Group