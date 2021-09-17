– Advertisement –





The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Thursday imposed sanctions on soldiers who carried out the coup in Guinea.

The coup makers and their families are to be subjected to travel ban and their assets frozen.

In a communique issued after the regional leaders met in Ghana’s capital, Accra for an extra-ordinary summit, Ecowas upheld the “suspension of Guinea from all Ecowas governing bodies until restoration of constitutional order.”

The leaders said the imposition of sanctions on the coup makers was “in accordance with extant ECOWAS protocols, of travel bans on members of the” military regime ” and their family members and the freeze of their financial assets.”

Ecowas is also asking the “African Union, European Union and the United Nations, and other multilateral and bilateral partners to support the implementation of these sanctions.”

– Advertisement –



The deposed leader of Guinea, Alpha Conde is still in detention, but ECOWAS insists he must be released unconditionally.

Guinea’s military leaders are also being asked to ensure the “conduct of presidential and legislative elections within six (6) months in order to restore constitutional rule” in the country.

Meanwhile Guinea’s coup leaders continue to hold consultative meetings with various groups in the country towards forming a transitional government.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com