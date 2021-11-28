By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As President Lazarus Chakwera was busy KUYIPATSA MOTO Flames at Kamuzu Palace last evening,their neighbor Kumbali Lodge hosted a 64Kg Junior Lightweight fight involving Hannock Mbulu Phiri and Byson Fuso Fighter Gwayani.

The two boxers entered the boxing ring with a high morale from their camps.It looked a balanced bout from round one to four.

However Phiri who was defending the belt,started throwing the Jabs,uppercuts and Bindura’s so aggressively on Gwayani in round five until his opponent fell down almost two times.

In round six Mbulu continued with his dominance beating his friend like a thief who has just been found in possession of a stolen chicken.

In this round Gwayani fell down again, this time around he could not stand properly like a person intoxicated by Kadamsana beer,the umpire Juliet Milore ended the bout.

Mbulu the Hard Knocker declared the winner through Technical Knock out in round six by all judges comprising of Johnny Palichesi,Desire Kambewa and Eltoman Ndijime Mapira and of course with the supervisor Mr Lonzoe Defector Zimba who is the President of Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board,and he has comfortably defended the 64kg Junior Lightweight belt.

After the fight Hannock Mbulu Phiri said, he has been in gym always since he grabbed the belt from Gwayani two years ago as he knew he will be challenged anytime for being champion.

“The belt will remain in Blantyre, nobody can take it away from me,unless from my grandchildren not me.I am remaining with Limbani Chikapa who is making noise in the country, I will beat him without mercy there after I will be done with local fights.Looking forward for international belts,WBC,WBO”, Mbulu said.

His Counterpart, Byson Fuso Fighter Gwayani, accepted the defeat saying, He prepared well for the fight but acknowledged Hannock was so good over him.

” I will not challenge him anymore,he is now my brother.This is sports,you win sometimes you lose,my focus now will be on international bouts as here in Malawi only Hannock Phiri gives me busy,other boxers are no longer my level”, Gwayani explained.

The bout was sanctioned by H,FIT Boxing Promotion at Kumbali Lodge in area 44,Lilongwe.

