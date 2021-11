Political commentator Emily Mkamanga dies at 72

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Death has been announced of Emily Mkamanga, a political commentator who was also columnist for The Nation on Sunday newspaper.

According to her son, Nathan Mkamanga, Emily passed on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021at Wezi Medical Centre in Mzuzu.

“She has been in poor health for some time,” he said while confirming the death to Nation Online.

Emily has died at the age of 72.

