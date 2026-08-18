How APM leadership with local Govt Minister Phiri’s support is opening 2000+ doors for Malawian youths in CDF

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a bold move to turn constituencies into economic hubs, the Democratic Progressive Party government has transformed CDF into Malawi’s biggest youth jobs engine.

Speaking at the 2026 National Youth Summit in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri, said the reformed CDF is no longer just about infrastructure.

It’s about giving young Malawians a real seat at the development table.

The summit ran under the theme “Accelerating Progress: Reflecting on Impact, Expanding Prospects For Youth Development in Malawi.”

Dr. Phiri told over 500 youth delegates that with K5 Billion allocated to each of the 229 constituencies, the opportunity for wealth creation has never been bigger.

“CDF has come to connect jobs with young people. The money is there. The projects are there. Now you must step up and claim your space in implementing them,” he said.

The Minister expressed concern that while banks have moved quickly to design loan products for CDF, other key players like construction firms, engineers, and contractors have been slow to engage.

“I expected to see more youth-led companies at these meetings. Government and banks are ready. Young people, take deliberate action and reach out,” Dr. Phiri urged.

He pointed to innovation already happening, citing mHub founder Dr. Rachel Sibande.

Her firm built the digital dashboard now being used by the Ministry and communities to track CDF projects in real time.

Dr. Phiri also revealed that more than 2,000 infrastructure projects have already been advertised across all constituencies.

With a ban on burnt bricks, he said opportunities now exist in cement block production, metal doors, window frames, and other mass production areas.

“Form a group, register a company, approach the banks. This is your moment,” he said.

Mutharika’s vision credited for CDF overhaul

The massive CDF boost follows President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s directive upon taking office in September last year. He raised the allocation from K220 million to K5 billion per constituency to fast-track grassroots development.

Political observers say the decision reflects APM’s long-term vision of decentralizing development and putting resources directly in communities.

“President Mutharika has shown what proven leadership looks like. By empowering local areas with K5 billion each, he is creating thousands of jobs and giving youth the tools to build Malawi,” said Dr. Phiri,adding that, “This is visionary leadership in action.”

The Minister was also commended for his relentless drive to ensure CDF delivers results.

Delegates praised Dr. Phiri’s hands-on approach and constant engagement with youth, banks, and local leaders to make sure the funds translate into real opportunities.

With commercial banks rolling out CDF-friendly products and government backing the K1.145 Trillion annual program, officials say the reformed CDF could become the biggest job creator for young Malawians in a generation.