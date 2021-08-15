By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United’s quest for a top four finish in the TNM Super League has received further boost after edging out embattled Mzuzu Warriors 1-0 in an encounter played at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The cagey match which was heading for a barren draw was settled late in the second half courtesy of a Balakino Mkanyongo strike.

The win means that Karonga have completed a league double over the struggling hosts who were also beaten 1-0 in the first round meeting in Karonga.

Meanwhile the defeat inflicted more pain on the home side who look certain for relegation having fallen further behind teams above them in the race for survival in the elite league.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani, expressed delight in the win despite his side not being at their best.

“We were not at our best today we really found things hard especially in creating chances but I’m happy that we took the only chance of note that we created to earn the three points,” he said.

Never the less his counterpart Gabriel Chirwa, said they were quite unlucky not to have at least picked up a point from the encounter.

“We played well especially in the first half the game was balanced but our friends utilized the only opportunity that they had through a free-kick hence the defeat,” Chirwa explained.

Elsewhere in the TNM Super League on Saturday, Tiger Fc earned a 1-0 win over Silver Strikers, Moyale Barracks defeated Blue Eagles 2-1, Mighty Wonderers earned a 2-0 win over Civil Sporting Club and Mafco FC and Kamuzu Barracks played out a 0-0 draw.