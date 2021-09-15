Karonga’s business guru Alufeyo Chipanga

By Emmanuel Moyo

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to support glass root football in Karonga District, former Karonga United chairperson who is also a business man, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda has made a sponsorship of 400, 000 Malawi Kwacha for a tournament in Chilumba zone.

The tournament that will see Chilumba zone under 20 football players playing in Chitipa was revealed on Saturday when Banda officially signed the sponsorship deal at Karonga stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Banda described the move as a way of forming a good future of football in Malawi.

He said: “Football begins from glass root, without these youths we cannot make any good team in our country that is why I have sponsored the under 20 football in Chilumba so that from those that will participate, we can fish out best players.

“I hope and believe we have more talented players who will benefit from this tournament and if other zones approach me for sponsorship, we can discuss to see the way forward.”

Commenting on the development, Karonga District Youth football Committee Chairperson, Orbert Mkandawire applauded Banda for what he described as a good gesture towards football in the district.

“This is a good development to Chilumba because there was no tournament in that area and we are very thankful for his giving hand.” He said.

Mkandawire has since called upon all other well-wishers to borrow a leaf from Banda so that football can be well promoted

The tournament is expected to be launched this very same month and it will run up to November this year.