Lands Minister Gumba unhappy with unprofessional conduct of private surveyors

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Lands Deus Gumba has expressed worrisome over unprofessional conduct of private surveyors in the country

Gumba has therefore asked the surveyor General to review land related law on private surveyors contract to promote professionalism.

This comes in after the ministry note that private surveyors are using unrecommended and unregistered survey equipments contrally to the provisions of land laws

In his address in Lilongwe on Thursday, May 4, 2023 during surveyors conference in the capital Lilongwe, Gumba observes that bad behavior of surveyors has created chaos and denied government much needed revenue.

He said private surveying of land and parcel was administratively allowed to assist in building capacity in private surveying companies.

“Inorder to bring back sanity I would like to advise the Surveyor General to review the private surveyors arrangement to address the malpractice and ensure that there is sanity in the cadastral of surveying in the country,”said Gumba.

He has asked the surveyors to promote proffessionalism in their field for quality development.

Concurring with the Minister Vice President for Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM), Precious Chisi said the built environment has riddled with unprofessionalism and tendencies that are not in keeping with the standards that aught be followed.

Chisi said some services in the surveying sector have been internalized which has brought about a lack of supply for jobs that professional surveyors would carry out.

The conference is under the theme, “Ethically empowered surveyors the catalyst for National Development”