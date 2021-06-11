Chitete giving a bag of maize to a lady

By Emmanuel Moyo

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Vicar General for Catholic Diocese of Karonga, Monsignor Denis Chitete has called on community members of Mpata in Group Village Head Kalamba in Karonga District to look for the common good and be agents of peace.

Chitete was speaking at an event in the area where the Diocese through Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) was giving relief items to 330 households in a project dubbed Resettle Internally Displaced People (IDP).

In an interview, Chitete said the Diocese is bringing the message of peace as it distributes food, cooking utensils and blankets.

He said: “Karonga Diocese is here with a message of peace, there was a lot of division in this area around 2018, so we are here basically to help people reconcile.

“Bringing in food items has not come in isolation, we also brought in peace discussions in the communities.”

Despite peace returning in the area, Chitete disclosed that there are some people within the communities that want to take off the peace.

He said: “Through peace discussions, we have discovered that there is peace as of now as people can talk, eat and drink together, however we have been informed that peace has not fully returned in the area because a few people are suspected of fueling division again.”

He further said it is the diocese’ hope and desire that through the interventions, the Diocese will overcome the divisions.

On his part, a representative of Principle Group Village Head (PGVH) Kalambo, Menson Mtambo applauded the Diocese for its efforts to bring peace again.

“On behalf of the PGVH Kalambo, I thank the Diocese for what they have done, this shows that we are together and nobody will repeat the past mistakes,” he said.

The 330 households will receive each a 50 kilogram bag of maize, a 10 liter bucket of beans, a blanket, a bucket, a basin, 4 cups, 4 plates and 4 spoons.

In 2018, witchcraft allegations arose in the communities and they led to fights and displacement of most families in the district and this prompted the Diocese to come in and bring peace.