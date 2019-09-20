LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale emotionally told the court that lawyers for the second petitioner in the case Lazarus Chakwera is being over protected by his lawyers.

Kaphale’s remarks came after he tussle with the second petitioner’s lawyer Modecai Msiska over whether Chakwera should respond to a question on barcodes.

Kaphale continued by complaining to the court that he has only been given a day to cross examine Chakwera of which he feels that his lawyers are standing on his way.

Court has however asked Kaphale to withdraw his sentiments and the paragraph has been withdrawn.