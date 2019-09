NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Paramount Chief Gomani V of the Maseko Ngoni is scheduled to tie a knot with his long time sweetheart Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula of South Africa.

The Royal wedding is scheduled to take place on November 2, 2019 in Ntcheu District, according to an invitation card seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

Mathebula was born on February 29, 1996 and she hails from Giyani Limpopo South Africa.

The venue of the Royal Wedding is yet to be announced.