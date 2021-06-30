By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the current August house budget session was expected to rise sine die on 2 July 2, 2021 the proceedings has been extended to July 9, to allow the house to tackle other important bills.

Making the communication to the august house ,first Deputy speaker,Madalitso Kazombo said the house has been extended through approval of the President Lazarus Chakwera.

Kazombo said with the increase of Covid-19 cases everyday the house is expected to follow the rules using normal seating procedures.

He urged all members to follow the rules to avoiding getting the virus as the number of cases are increasing on a daily basis.

With an increase of a week the house will reach nine months of the discussions imaging the most prolonged session as most the session do stay for a 7 to 8 months.

The budget session was opened on May 12, 2021 that lawmakers passed national budget pegged at MK1.9 trillion without scrutiny