Travis Stackhouse jailed 20yrs for killing son after eating Father’s Day cake

MILWAUKEE-(MaraviPost)-Milwaukee County Circuit Court sentenced convicted killer Travis Stackhouse to 20 years in prison after killing his 5-year-old son for eating a slice of Father’s Day cheesecake.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski passed the verdict on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Reports indicated that the gruesome act happened in June 2019 when the 30 year old father punched his boy in the stomach and in the face which resulted into his death.

Initially, Stackhouse told police that the 5-year-old was playing with one of his siblings in his home when he fell down the stairs which resulted into the injuries and subsequently the death.

However, the paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced the child dead on the scene and said, they didn’t believe the injuries were consistent with a fall. The the boy’s 6-year-old brother also told police he did not fall down the stairs.

The father of four later admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father’s Day cake.

Autopsy results revealed that the child suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

He reportedly suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys, and a torn adrenal gland which resulted into his death.

On Tuesday 29th June 2021, court sentenced Stackhouse to 20 years in prison, plus an additional eight years of extended supervision, after pleading guilty to three felony charges in relation to his son’s death, Fox news reported.

The charges included second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child and child abuse/intentionally causing harm.

The judge, when passing the verdict said the state could have sought a more severe sentence against him but it took into account that he admitted to the crime