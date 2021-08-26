By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday, August 26, 2021 promised to use his leadership to address climate change challenges in the SADC regions.

Chakwera told National green climate conference in the capital Lilongwe that the meeting has come at a very critical time as the global world is facing climate hiccups due to climate change.

The Malawi leader said his government will allocate resources for the climate change as their are some fears of floods.

He therefore called upon all players to enable the country to reach climate change goals.

The president also launched Malawi women Network on climate change that will naturally women in the country to embrace natural resources.

This is the first time for the country to host the Green National green climate conference.

The two day National Green climate conference is themed at collective approach for enhanced climate action in Malawi.