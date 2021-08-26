Central Region Pool Executive Committee General Secretary’s Christopher Njeula

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The MK2 million Central Region Pool League is said to be taking good shape since it’s launch on June 26 ,2021.

Central Region Pool Executive Committee General Secretary’s Christopher Njeula told The Maravi Post that the league is smoothly running according to set rules and regulations.

Njeula said that clubs are showing fighting spirits in every game they are playing.

He that his committee has not encountered with any challenges reflecting how good the league is being running.

“The Sponsors are pleased with the way the league is run and there is hope that they will increase the package next season,’ lauds Njeula

So far the 20 clubs have played 15 games each except Maskateers and Oriental who have played 14 games each.

Siege is leading in the log table with 41 points, PJ Bites is coming second with 36 points and on position three is Oriental who have a game in hand with 34 points.

The games continue this weekend, with Oriental playing Maskateers.

The league is expected to finish not later than December end and the winner will take home not less than a million kwacha.